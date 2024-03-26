Wardrobe castoffs are a fundraising success for Westbourne pupils

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The children were all asked to fill sacks with unwanted but wearable clothes, shoes, bags and accessories. These were then collected by Rags2Riches, the business that specialises in collections from the education sector.

The Broomhill independent school collected 275 kilos of unwanted items, which, at 50p per kilo, amounted to £137.50, which will go to the school’s charities, St Luke’s Hospice, Roundabout, Sheffield Young Carers and Golddigger Trust.

The clothing will also be going to help people who have lost their homes and belongings in the war in Ukraine.

Westbourne pupils donated unwanted clothing to raise money for their favourite charities

“We are delighted that this campaign is helping so many people in so many ways,” said Westbourne Junior School Head Jon Clark.