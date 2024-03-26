Wardrobe castoffs are a fundraising success for Westbourne pupils

Pupils at Sheffield’s Westbourne School rummaged through their wardrobes and sorted through outgrown and unwanted clothing as they supported their four favourite charities and the people of war-torn Ukraine.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 26th Mar 2024, 18:17 GMT
The children were all asked to fill sacks with unwanted but wearable clothes, shoes, bags and accessories. These were then collected by Rags2Riches, the business that specialises in collections from the education sector.

The Broomhill independent school collected 275 kilos of unwanted items, which, at 50p per kilo, amounted to £137.50, which will go to the school’s charities, St Luke’s Hospice, Roundabout, Sheffield Young Carers and Golddigger Trust.

The clothing will also be going to help people who have lost their homes and belongings in the war in Ukraine.

Westbourne pupils donated unwanted clothing to raise money for their favourite charities

“We are delighted that this campaign is helping so many people in so many ways,” said Westbourne Junior School Head Jon Clark.

“All our pupils are encouraged to think about the wider community at all times and this was a simple and effective way to make a difference.”

