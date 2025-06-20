Police are urgently appealing for information to help trace a man wanted in connection with the death of 16-year-old Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al Yazidi, who tragically lost his life earlier this month.

On Wednesday, June 54, Abdullah was walking along Staniforth Road in Darnall, Sheffield, when he was struck by a grey Audi in a collision.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and Abdullah was taken to hospital, where he sadly died despite the best efforts of medical staff.

Police are now seeking a fourth suspect, Zain Ahmed, aged 22, in connection with Abdullah’s murder. | SYP

An investigation was launched, and three men have been charged over the death:

Zulkernain Ahmed, 20, of Locke Drive, Darnall

Amaan Ahmed, 26, also of Locke Drive, Darnall

Adam Mohammed, 29, of Acres Hill Road, Darnall

All three have been charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder.

They remain in custody following court appearances at Sheffield Crown Court and Sheffield Magistrates’ Court.

Police are now seeking Zain Ahmed, aged 22, in connection with Abdullah’s murder.

Police say they believe Ahmed is aware he is wanted and is actively evading arrest.

Zain, from Sheffield, is an Asian man of thin build, with dark, medium-length hair and a short beard.

He is believed to have links to Sheffield, Worksop and Birmingham.

Extensive enquiries have already been made by police including speaking to family members and associates, searching over a dozen properties and numerous other tactics.

Despite these efforts, Ahmed remains at large, and the public’s help is now being requested.

Police ask that if members of the public see Ahmed, to not approach, but immediately call 999 instead.

Police can also be contacted with extra information online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 630.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted for those wishing to stay anonymous on 0800 555 111.