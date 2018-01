Have your say

Police in Doncaster are hunting this man, who is wanted in connection with the production of cannabis and assault.

Robert Douglas Kennedy, aged 25, is believed to frequent the Edlington area of Doncaster but officers say he may be moving around South Yorkshire.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he might be is asked to call police on 101, quoting 'Robert Kennedy'.

You can also call Crimestoppers to give information anonymously on 0800 555 111.