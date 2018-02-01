WANTED: Police hunting convicted drugs dealer believe he may be in Sheffield

A convicted drugs dealer who failed to appear for sentencing may be in Sheffield, police believe.

Mohammed Shoaib has been found guilty of three counts of being concerned in the offer to supply drugs; cocaine, heroin and cannabis, one count of possession with intent to supply cocaine, one count of possession with intent to supply heroin, and one count of possession of criminal property.

But the 27-year-old, of Peterborough, failed to appear at Peterborough Crown Court in November and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

British Transport Police today said he could be anywhere in the country but is believed to have links to Manchester and Sheffield.

Detective Constable Adam Burn, the investigating officer, said: "I'd be interested in speaking to anyone who may have information about Shoaib's whereabouts. Shoaib has been convicted of several drugs related offences and it is vital that he is located so he can be sentenced for his crimes.

"Any piece of information, no matter how minor it may seem to you, could help us to track Shoaib down. Please contact me on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 with information, quoting reference number 237 of 01 February 2018."

Shoaib was arrested at Peterborough railway station on June 8, 2016, on suspicion of being in possession of criminal property, and the subsequent investigation revealed he was involved in the supply of drugs.