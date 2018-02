Have your say

Police are hunting a 21-year-old wanted in connection with a reported burglary in Sheffield

Adam Harrington is being sought over an alleged break-in the Firth Park area on Monday, January 26.

Police say he is known to frequent the Firth Park, Parson Cross and Wincobank areas of the city.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 81 of January 26.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.