WANTED: Men hunted by South Yorkshire Police in run up to Christmas Here are a number of men circulated as 'wanted' by South Yorkshire Police in the run up to Christmas Anyone who knows where they are should call South Yorkshire Police on 101. 1. Eric Dorricott, aged 31 Wanted over a knife attack in May 2017 which left a 15-year-old boy with serious slash wounds to his face in an attack in Shoreham Street, Sheffield. 2. James Dixon, aged 35 Also known as Lee Arthur Dixon, this man has been recalled to prison.'He frequents the Firth Park and city centre areas of Sheffield. 3. Mawlood Hussein, aged 45 Wanted in connection with a burglary.'He has links to Doncaster but may have left the town. 4. Jay Lawrence, aged 30 Recalled to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.'He has links to Burngreave, Pitsmoor, Sharrow, Heeley and Ecclesall in Sheffield as well as Barnsley.