Wanted man who taunted South Yorkshire Police on Facebook still on the run

A wanted man who taunted South Yorkshire Police who appealed for information on its Facebook page remains on the run.

Alex Teasdale, 24. from the Masbrough area of Rotherham, is wanted by police in connection with an offence of malicious communications, reported to have been committed on December 30.

Police issued an appeal for information on its Facebook page on Friday, February 2 only for Teasdale, using the profile name of Alex Bert, to post a comment saying: " Hmmm where could I be? Am I in Rotherham? Doncaster? Sheffield? SKEGNESS??? Enjoy troops!."

A spokeswoman confirmed Teasdale was still wanted by police and asked anyone with any information to call police on 101, quoting incident number 480 of January 18.