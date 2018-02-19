Wanted man who taunted South Yorkshire Police is arrested

A wanted man who taunted South Yorkshire Police on their Facebook page has been arrested.

Alex Teasdale, 24, who is from the Masbrough area of Rotherham, is currently being questioned by police on suspicion of malicious communications.

Police issued an appeal for information on its Facebook page on Friday, February 2 only for Teasdale, using the profile name of Alex Bert, to post a comment saying: " Hmmm where could I be? Am I in Rotherham? Doncaster? Sheffield? SKEGNESS??? Enjoy troops!"

Anyone with information about the alleged offence - which took place on December 30 - is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 480 of January 18.