Wanted man taunts South Yorkshire Police appealing for information on Facebook

A wanted man taunted South Yorkshire Police appealing for information on his whereabouts on Facebook by commenting: "Hmmm where could I be?"

Alex Teasdale, 24, from the Masbrough area of Rotherham, is wanted by police in connection an offence of malicious communications, reported to have been committed on December 30.

Police issued an appeal for information on its Facebook page on Friday, February 2 only for Teasdale, using the profile name of Alex Bert, to post a comment saying: " Hmmm where could I be? Am I in Rotherham? Doncaster? Sheffield? SKEGNESS??? Enjoy troops!."

A spokeswoman confirmed Teasdale was still wanted by police and asked anyone with any information to call police on 101, quoting incident number 480 of January 18.