Westfield: Police and dogs deployed to Sheffield estate as wanted man arrested in pre-planned operation

By Ciara Healy
Published 21st May 2025, 11:23 BST
Updated 21st May 2025, 14:18 BST
A man who was wanted by police was arrested after officers carried out a planned operation in Westfield, Sheffield.

On Tuesday afternoon (May 20), police officers were deployed to a house on Challoner Way at around 2.10pm to find and arrest the man.

The 39-year-old was wanted in connection with several crimes.

Police arrested a man on the Westfield estate in Sheffield in a pre-planned operation
Police arrested a man on the Westfield estate in Sheffield in a pre-planned operation

He was arrested on suspicion of assault, burglary and causing grievous bodily harm.

He is now in police custody, where he will be questioned.

Officers say the arrest was part of a pre-planned operation.

