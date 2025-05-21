Westfield: Police and dogs deployed to Sheffield estate as wanted man arrested in pre-planned operation
A man who was wanted by police was arrested after officers carried out a planned operation in Westfield, Sheffield.
On Tuesday afternoon (May 20), police officers were deployed to a house on Challoner Way at around 2.10pm to find and arrest the man.
The 39-year-old was wanted in connection with several crimes.
He is now in police custody, where he will be questioned.
