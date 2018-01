Have your say

A wanted man has been arrested by police in Sheffield, following a public appeal.

Liam Tarantini, from Gleadless Valley, was wanted over a burglary and driving offences.

Officers appealed last month for help to track down the 19-year-old.

South Yorkshire Police today said: "Wanted man Liam Tarantini has today been hunted down and arrested by Sheffield Tasking Team. We will find you."