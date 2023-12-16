The Sheffield-based firm was exposed in March for reporting vastly higher incomes than it should have.

Questions have been raised about a Sheffield Wednesday's FC shirt sponsorship deal funded by a scandal-hit tech firm as part of a £15m fraud investigation.

The Owls unveiled their new kit in June 2023 emblazoned with the logo of EyUp, a tech training organisation - run by David Richards, ex-CEO of tech firm WANdisco, and his wife Jane.

Sheffield Wednesday's shirts for the 23/24 season are sponsored by 'EyUp'. However, the deal - funded by scandal-hit firm WANdisco - is being called into question as part of a £15m fraud probe.

However, concerns have been raised about the deal in the wake of a multi-million pound fraud probe at WANdisco that went public in March.

Investigators at FRP Advisory confirmed how income at the Sheffield-based firm last year was $9.7m and not $24m as reported, while bookings were just $11.4m not $127m. It meant expected revenues and sales were overstated by million pounds, which invetigators say had been caused by a "sophisticated" fraud conducted by an unnamed single senior sales employee.

Mr Richards left the company in April in the wake of a scandal.

Now, however, greater scrutiny of the deal and other issues is being demanded by high-profile lawyer Mark Stephens CBE - who is representing Mr Richards wife, Jane Richards.

David and Jane Richards pictured in 2020. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

In fact, The Yorkshire Post today (December 16) reported how Jane Richards has now made a Subject Access Request to WANdisco - which is now called Cirata - about a reported 12,000 emails sent between March and July 2023 pertaining to her.

It would mean an average of 115 emails per working day were sent relating to Mrs Richards. However, Cirata is yet to hand over the information.

As reported in The Yorkshire Post, Mr Stephens said: “It is unclear why WANdisco would have many, if any, emails about David’s wife. That in my experience of doing data protection law for the last decade or so is pretty unprecedented.

“We asked for the material and they have not given over the material. The obligation is to hand it over. It is an absolute right – if you have got data on me you have to tell me what you have got.”

Mr Stephens accepted that some of the emails could pertain to the David and Jane Richards Family Foundation, which runs a Laptop for Kids initiative that WANdisco had previously paid invoices for. The money was subsequently repaid by the foundation.

However, he still called the number of emails "ludicrous".