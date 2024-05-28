Walking through fire for Wentworth Woodhouse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Empowerment coach Kate Grosvenor helps people to feel they can accomplish anything they set their mind to.

To raise funds for Wentworth Woodhouse’s latest major fundraising bid, the Big House Heroes Campaign, she will be showing them they can walk through fire.

Kate has signed up to become one of 100 fundraising Heroes each pledging to raise £1,000 by November for Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust, the charity regenerating the dilapidated stately home known to Rotherham folk as ‘The Big House’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heroes can choose any type of fundraising mission and Kate has decided to organise a sponsored firewalk in the mansion’s grounds on October 19, which she hopes will raise over £10,000.

National World

There are places for 100 people and she already has her first candidate… Client turned best friend, Barnsley finance director Vickie Clarke Brown.

Said Kate: “Actually the whole thing was Vickie’s idea. She is a member of the Company of Cutlers and once told fellow Cutler and WWPT chair Dame Julie Kenny that she would walk over hot coals for her, so we decided to make it a reality for my fundraising mission.”

Kate is about to turn 50 and her birthday challenge to herself is a five-day firewalking course in a Cambridgeshire forest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will exit with a globally-recognised qualification and 120 firewalks under my belt. I will also have learned how to walk on broken glass and break an arrow with my neck!” she said.

Kate, who lives at Roche Abbey, added: “I’m doing it for the house, and also for me. Fire walking is about overcoming fear, something I've lived in for most of my life - I grew up with an alcoholic mother and later experienced domestic violence in a relationship.

“I became a head teacher but by 2016 I was obese, addicted to painkillers and anti-depressants and unable to pay my bills. I managed to rebuild myself and I became a life coach to help people avoid the things I went through. Fear is our common enemy and it’s all in our heads.”

Entrants are being urged to raise their own funds via sponsorship and will receive 90 minutes of training on the night. “I will be teaching them how to unlock the power of the mind and special firewalk techniques,” said Kate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vickie, who is Chair of the Institute of Directors for South Yorkshire and a trustee of several charities, is hoping to raise £1,000.

She said: “Dame Julie, who was Master Cutler in 2023, has always been my inspiration, but I don’t think she thought I meant it literally when I told her I’d walk over hot coals for her. I will be doing exactly that in October and I hope people will come and join me.”

Firewalk places are £97. A proportion of ticket sales income is being donated to the Big House Heroes campaign, which aims to raise £100,000 to be spent on educational projects, community activities and wellbeing programmes for local people, much-needed equipment for staff and volunteers and to help with daily running costs. Each day, £200 is needed just to keep the mansion’s lights on and £160 to heat the State Rooms.