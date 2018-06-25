Walk, run or jog - see the amazing women who joined Doncaster’s Race for Life

Have your say

A sea of pink filled Town Field in Doncaster as more than 1,000 women strode out for cancer research.

The crowds lapped up summer sunshine at the 5K Race for Life event, which was won by 14-year-old Lahana Vardy from Wickersley, Rotherham with a time of 22 minutes and 19 seconds.

Over 1,200 women took part, with the common goal of raising £50,000 for Cancer Research UK in memory of relatives and friends.

Helen Lomas, from the Busy Ladies Bootcamp, Wheatley, said: “I’m here because cancer affects so many people, my daughters lost their dad to cancer last year. I do whatever I can to support cancer research.”

Busy Bootcamp raised £4,000 for with their forty-four runners each gaining support from friends and family.

The event is run with the help of volunteers.

Father and son Neil and Reg Swaby have been helping out in Doncaster for fourteen years.

Their motivation is the loss of their wife and mother who died of breast cancer 22 years ago.

Vets4Pets were also at the race offering free mammary checks for female dogs, showcasing that cancer affects our four-legged friends as well.

Brett Cook, head coach of Busy Ladies Boot Camp, said: “We’ve all got people in our lives who have been affected by cancer, people we’ve lost.

“There are people in the group who have gone into remission or had cancer this year who are running today.”