Wake Smith helps medical company expand into new Rotherham HQ

A global manufacturer and distributor of healthcare equipment has expanded into bigger premises with the £850,000 purchase of a new South Yorkshire HQ.

ISO-registered Sheffmed manufactures and distributes ENT suctions and instruments across the world and is relocating after 20 years into 8,395 sq ft at Salisbury House on Centurion Business Park in Rotherham.

Sheffield solicitors Wake Smith advised Sheffmed, which employs 15 people, on the commercial property work while the Sheffield office of Knight Frank acted for owners toolmakers Troy (UK) Ltd on the sale.

Sonia Hobson, managing director at Sheffmed, which started out in an office at Aizlewood’s Mill in Sheffield, said: “We have grown out of the old place on Clifton Street and were looking for something with more space for our existing team and our resources. It will be a new experience for us being on an established business park but we are really looking forward to the move and being amongst like minded business people.

“We are currently undergoing some work in the warehouse to give us a mezzanine floor and a clean room which is essential for our work with medical instruments and are hoping to be in before November.

“This is the right decision for our business and we even have a nature reserve nearby which is ideal for walking our dogs at lunchtime.”

Ben Spencer, director in Wake Smith's commercial property team who acted on the purchase of Sheffmed’s former base at Clifton House in Sheffield 10 years ago, advised on the new purchase and business estate requirements.

He said: “We’re pleased to have worked again with Sonia to bring the purchase to fruition. This is a growing firm and we wish Sonia and her team the best of luck in their new base.”

Harry Orwin-Allen, senior surveyor at Knight Frank in Sheffield, said: “Centurion Business Park is an established commercial location with fantastic links to the national motorway network.

“Salisbury House, which forms part of the wider estate, is a modern hybrid business unit which offers a range of good quality office space and full height industrial warehouse accommodation with yard and loading, which offered Sheffmed opportunity to expand their operations further within the region.

“The market for similar property to purchase remains robust in the Yorkshire area and, on behalf of our retained client, it was great to secure a committed purchaser in Sheffmed. It was a pleasure dealing with Sonia and her team, who acted swiftly throughout the process.”