Vulnerable Sheffield man missing for over 24 hours has now been found
A vulnerable Sheffield man who was missing for more than 24 hours has now been found ‘safe and well’.
Police launched a public appeal to find 22-year-old Cibalimda was last seen at around 11am on Spotswood Close in Gleadless, Sheffield yesterday (Saturday, November 26).
The force said officers were becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of Cibalimda, who has autism and is ‘non-verbal’.
Cibalimda has now been found ‘safe and well’ in Rotherham, police confirmed at around 11.45am on Sunday, November 27.