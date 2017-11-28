Volunteers pack Christmas gifts for charity

Volunteers at a church in Darnall have been busy packing shoe boxes full of gifts, ready to be sent to needy children.

The Handsworth boys brigade and Zahira Naz, Labour Councillor for Darnall, were at hand to help pack the shoe-boxes at the Church of Christ in Darnall for charity,

The entire Darnall community is being encouraged to get involved in Operation Christmas Child, which has been organised by the Samatarians Purse – and donations are still welcome.

Darnall community activist and Councillor Zahira Naz has been involved in Samaritan Purse’s shoe box appeal for many years.

She said she is delighted she is with the response so far from the local community.

She said: “People have given so generously, as we always do in Darnall, but every extra donation received could make a big difference on a child’s life.

“The church has been involved with the Appeal for a long time” remarks Cllr Naz “and this year we wanted to open up to the wider community and have a joint shoe box appeal.

“It’s a brilliant cause and I think it’s important people from Darnall have an opportunity to get involved”.

There is a wide range of items which can be donated and would be particularly useful.

Councillor Naz added: “We are collecting children’s hat, gloves, scarfs, toys, pen, pencils, books, tooth paste, tooth brushes – anything you think a child should have.

“Just a cuddly toy or skipping rope could be a great present for a child. We are also in desperate need of any school supplies or hygiene items – such as wrapped soap or flannels”.

Any donations can be dropped off to Darnall Forum, 245 Main Road, or at Church of Christ Darnall, Station Road, by Monday December 4.

For more Information on Operation Christmas Child do please visit the Samaritan’s Shoe Box appeal officvial website at www.samaritans-purse.org.uk/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child site.