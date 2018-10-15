Volunteers needed to help maintain the turnaround at Sheffield General Cemetery 

The turnaround at Sheffield’s General Cemetery has been so successful that more volunteers are needed to ensure it can continue to flourish.

Two members of staff at the Sharrow site had their jobs saved when funding came through just 24 hours before their leaving party and fears were voiced earlier this year that the facility might close for good.

Volunteers at Sheffield General Cemetery.

But trustees at the cemetery have now issued a rallying call for more volunteers as demand for use of its Samuel Worth Chapel increases.

Hilary McAra, trustee, said: “We are definitely in need of events volunteers as more people use the chapel but we always need environmental volunteers and litter pickers.

“It’s perhaps not the most glamorous or appealing job but they play a vital role in enabling us to do what we do.”

General manager Alex Quant and landscape organiser Sally Williams were told they would lose their jobs in May after the trust said funds had reached a ‘critical level’.

But Ms McAra said visitor numbers had increased along with usage of the chapel, by both the trust itself and external bookings.

She added: “The chapel is getting let out more and more for events so what we are looking for is people to come along and help when events are on.

“We are now putting on far more of our own events and the the community are using it more as well and that means we can facilitate what we do because it brings in money.

“We are looking for students who are possibly studying events management so they can get some experience for their CV or people who want to feel part of their community."

Sheffield Council was awarded more than £3million of National Lottery funding for improvements at the site.

Works will see the site removed from Historic England’s Heritage At Risk register but council bosses downgraded proposals for a 13-bay car park to three disabled bays following objections from those living near the site.

The project is planned to start later in 2018 and will run up to winter 2022.

For more information or if you would like to volunteer or donate visit www.gencem.org or call 0114 2683486.