Volunteers celebrate five years of Totley Library
It’s five years since volunteers took over at Totley Library in Sheffield amid council cuts – and the community is marking the occasion.
Volunteers are set to share a drink to celebrate the milestone this Saturday at the library on Baslow Road from 2pm to 5pm.
They will be putting on various free events including art tasters, interactive poetry, sport and history quizzes, a treasure hunt, crafts and board game.
Councillor Colin Ross, representative for Dore and Totley, said: “It’s really become the heart of the community, there’s so much going on there now. If you look at the way the building has developed we now have accessible disabled toilets, there’s health walks going on, film club, mother and toddler groups, baby groups, it’s really thriving.
“It’s the go to place for people in Totley. The state of the building has been improved and I just want to commend all the volunteers who have put in so much time to keep it running and improving.”
The library was relaunched in 2014 when Sheffield Council handed over more than a dozen facilities to volunteers.
Now more than 100 people are involved in keeping it running and it is an essential part of the community, offering concerts, film screenings, book clubs, children’s activities and more.