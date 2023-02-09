Volunteer roles available at Sheffield’s Victoria Hall

The Foundry Sheffield is appealing for more volunteers to offer support as the city’s historic Victoria Hall develops its busy programme of events.

The Foundry has been running the celebrated and iconic listed building since 2015, ensuring its safety and operating it in the interests of all tenants, users and visitors, with the ultimate aim of improving the lives of people throughout the city.

But with the Norfolk Street hall becoming increasingly popular as both an events and conference facility - as well as a home to many Sheffield charities and organisations - there is a greater need than ever for volunteers to assist in its future success.

“We have opportunities for so many roles in different areas of the Victoria Hall’s operation,” said The Foundry Sheffield Organisation Manager Rose Durant.

“We have vacancies on our main reception and also in providing support for events, which might mean anything from setting up facilities in advance to being on hand to assist where needed.

“We are looking for people who are aged 18 and over and the only thing we ask is that you are reliable and can commit to perhaps just four hours of your time per week.

“It’s a great opportunity for anybody wanting to develop their CV and gain experience in events and events management but it’s also ideal for people who perhaps just want to give something back to the community.

“And although this is an entirely voluntary role, we are happy to pay travel expenses.”

Currently used by more than 1,500 people every week, organisations already working out of the Victoria Hall’s range of offices include Age Active, Assist and City of Sanctuary.

The Sunday Centre provides food and support to the city's homeless communities on a Sunday afternoon and the building is also used by many other charitable organisations offering a wide variety of activities, classes and social opportunities.

The main hall is already a popular venue for choral, instrumental and other events and South Yorkshire's finest amateur orchestra, The Sheffield Philharmonic, holds its weekly rehearsals and the majority of its concert season performances there.

