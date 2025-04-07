Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A volunteer police officer has been awarded a prestigious award after her quick-thinking actions helped save a toddler’s life.

Special Inspector Louise Rock is a volunteer police inspector within the Special Constabulary in South Yorkshire, and was on her way to work back in June 2024 when she came across a road traffic collision on Haigh Lane in Barnsley.

A car had collided with a wall, blocking the carriageway, with a number of distressed people at the scene.

Amidst the chaos, Louise noticed a man holding a child.

She quickly realised the child was unconscious and not breathing, and blood was coming out of his mouth, so, jumped into action and performed fist aid on the toddler.

Special Constable Louise Rock was awarded by the Royal Humane Society after she saved a toddler's life following a collision in Barnsley. | South Yorkshire Police

Once the child began to breathe, Louise placed him in the recovery position and monitored him until paramedics arrived, at which point she liaised with them before checking on the child’s mother.

Louise’s heroic actions have been highly praised by her colleagues within the Special Constabulary and across the wider force, including Special Constabulary Chief Officer Craig Batham MBE.

Now, almost a year on, she has been celebrated by the Royal Humane Society for her life-saving work.

S/Chief Officer Batham said: “S/Insp Rock demonstrated tremendous professionalism and quick thinking while dealing with a difficult situation off-duty, proving that while she is a volunteer police officer with a day job outside of SYP, that officers are never truly off-duty.

“During the incident, S/Insp Rock had to take into account the distress the child’s family were in, the structural safety of the wall which had been hit, members of the public who had gathered due to the collision, and the privacy of the child and his family.

“We are extremely proud of her professionalism and dedication to help the local community, whether on or off-duty, and we are extremely pleased that her efforts contributed in saving a life.

“She is truly worthy of recognition by receiving a Royal Humane Society award.

“The Royal Humane Society awards medals, testimonials and certificates for acts of bravery in the saving of human life and for effecting successful resuscitations.

“For her act of bravery, Louise received the ‘Resuscitation Certificate’ from the Royal Humane Society at the end of March.”

