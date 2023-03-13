VolkerRail’s safety-first staff campaigns raise another £14,800 for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice

Doncaster railway infrastructure specialist VolkerRail is one First-Class fundraiser…

Stuart Webster-Spriggs, VolkerRail’s HSQES director, presents a cheque for a portion of the company's recent donation to Bluebell Wood’s Regional Fundraiser Eleanor Hughes

The company, which employs over 1,100 people, began its giving to North Anston-based Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice in 2012 and last month made its latest donation - for a hefty £14,836.

The money has been raised through its parent company VolkerWessels UK’s internal staff safety campaign, Close Call. It encourages all employees - from office staff to rail-side workers - to report any situation which could potentially cause an accident or affect health and safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each year, VolkerWessels UK donates £1 to charity for every close call raised. Half the money is donated to the Samaritans and businesses in the group distribute the rest to their chosen charities, in proportion to the number of ‘close calls’ their employees raised.

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice cares for children and young adults with life-shortenting conditions, along with their families, across South Yorkshire, North Derbyshire, North Nottinghamshire and parts of North Lincolnshire.

The hospice is heavy and light rail networks specialist VolkerRail’s chosen charity for Close Call donations and the company also donates a further £1 to the hospice for every resolved call.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Webster-Spriggs, VolkerRail HSQES director, said: “VolkerRail prioritises the safety of all employees and stakeholders interacting on its work sites. Our ‘close call’ scheme empowers our teams and creates a proactive approach to safety, which reduces the number of accidents and incidents in the workplace.

“Every close call reported and closed is another potential accident and incident prevented.”

He added: “The support and facilities provided by Bluebell Wood is vitally important. These donations and our long-standing relationship with the charity helps to ensure their work continues to support families in their time of need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, 35,700 ‘close calls’ were reported across VolkerWessels UK, raising £17,875 for the Samaritans and £6,689 for Bluebell Wood, with VolkerRail adding an additional £8,147 to the hospice’s donation.

Bluebell Wood’s Regional Fundraiser Eleanor Hughes said: “The hospice’s relationship with VolkerRail continues to go from strength to strength. Its employees are fantastic. They not only fundraise for us, they also take part in our events and give their time to volunteer at the hospice, too.