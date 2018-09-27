Voice of Rugby League Harry Gration backs Doncaster’s bid to host 2021 world cup matches

Former Superleague show presenter Harry Gration is backing Doncaster’s bid to host the 2021 rugby league world cup.

Harry, now presenter on the BBC’s Look North regional news show, has covered rugby league on the television for many years and was well known as presenter of the BBC’s flagship Grandstand sports programme in the 90s.

Harry Gration. Picture: Andrew Roe

He also worked as Public Affairs Executive for the rugby league in the 90s.

After a visit to Doncaster this week to host the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals annual awards night, he gave his backing to Doncaster’s bid to host games.

He told the Free Press: “Doncaster is the perfect fit for the RL world cup. It’s a warm, welcoming place which importantly would embrace what the game values most – the family image of the sport.

World Cup 2021: Touch Down in Doncaster campaign logo

“As for the Keepmoat, a great location. Every fan gets a superb view.

“It is about time we in the media, gave Doncaster the chance to show what it really stands for.”

Harry is the latest big name figure in rugby league to back our campaign in support of the tournament’s world cup being brought to Doncaster.

Former Great Britain internationals Garry Schofield and Jason Robinson have also backed the campaign.

We launched our Rugby League World Cup 2021: Touch Down in Doncaster campaign to support efforts to make the borough a host town for the sport's most glittering showcase event.

Organisers of the tournament have confirmed that Doncaster has passed the first stage of the selection process - meaning it is now an official candidate in the battle to stage the matches.

The bid, which submitted on July 31, was for Doncaster to host three rugby league world cup 2021 games at the Keepmoat Stadium during the tournament in October 2021.

It also seeks to host teams in Doncaster during the tournament, using hotels and training facilities available in the town.

A joint bid is being put together involving Doncaster Council, Business Doncaster, and Club Doncaster, the umbrella organisation which works with the borough's professional sports clubs. They have produced a spoof video depicting the submission of the bid.