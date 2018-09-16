Visitors go behind the scenes as Sheffield celebrates Heritage Open Days Festival

A mosque and one of Sheffield’s most famous buildings were among dozens across the city to open their doors as part of the Heritage Open Days Festival.

Madina Masjid Mosque in Sharrow and the Cutlers Hall both welcomed visitors on Sunday.

Waheed Akhtar at the Madina Masjid Mosque Open Day. Picture: Andrew Roe.

Behind the hall’s classical façade on Church Street are grand chambers fit for some of the most prestigious events, alongside collections that show local craftsmanship at its best.

And visitors got a rare chance to explore the opulent hall and learn about its history.

Master and Mistress Cutler Ken and Janet Cooke with the Year Piece of 2018 at the Cutlers Hall Open Day. Picture: Andrew Roe.

The Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire owns the place as a private concern, maintaining it through a registered charity without the need for public money or government grants.

