‘Visitor with penknife’ stopped from getting into Arctic Monkeys’ Sheffield Arena gig 

A visitor was stopped from getting into Arctic Monkeys’ Fly DSA Arena gig because he had a penknife on him, it has emerged.

A male had visited the Sheffield venue but was refused entry after security staff discovered the item on his person.

Sheffield Arena.

READ MORE: ‘Three men stabbed in Sheffield suburb’

Strict security measures, including restrictions on certain sized bags and the banning of other items such as party poppers, were in place for the Sheffield band's triumphant run of four homecoming gigs last week.

Extra checks have been in place at the venue since the Manchester Arena terror attack in May last year which claimed the lives of 22 people, including Arbourthorne woman Kelly Brewster, aged 32.

The move also comes after a spate of seven fatal stabbings in the city this year alone.

​READ MORE: Tributes paid to ‘lovely lad’ fatally stabbed outside Sheffeld cinema

Arena bosses said discovering the penknife during the search shows that increased security is working.

Dominic Stokes, head of Sheffield International Venues Live, which manages the arena, said: “A small penknife attached to a key ring was confiscated from an individual before the Arctic Monkeys concert at the Fly DSA Arena on Saturday.

“He was refused entry to the venue, which he accepted.

​READ MORE: Sheffield Centertainment murder inquiry: everything we know so far

“It is very rare that incidents such as this occur, but it does demonstrate that the security systems we have in place with our partners at Showsec are working.”

He added: “The Arctic Monkeys concerts were a great success with thousands of people welcoming the lads back to the city over four nights.”