Violent thug who repeatedly attacked his ex has been spared from jail

A thug who attacked his ex-partner five times has narrowly been spared from a prison sentence.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 27 how Lee Bailey, 18, of Fackley Road, Teversal, punched his partner in each of the attacks which were committed in the Clay Cross area.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Mr Bailey has admitted five assaults against his partner in a domestic context.”

She added the incidents included punches to the arms, nose, mouth and head.

Bailey Pleaded guilty to five counts of assault committed over April, May and June.

The court described the assaults as repeated, nasty assaults that increased with severity and they had an on-going impact on the victim.

Bailey was sentenced to six weeks of custody suspended for 18 months with a Building Better Relationships programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

The court also imposed a two-year restraining order for him not to contact the victim.