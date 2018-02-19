Violent and controlling South Yorkshire man 'forced his partner to live in fear'

A 30-year-old South Yorkshire man who subjected his partner to almost a year of physical and verbal abuse has been jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Ryan Higgins, formerly of Riviera Parade, Bentley, Doncaster, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, February 14 where he was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

He pleaded guilty to Section 20 wounding, as well as charges of coercive and controlling behaviour, at a court hearing in January.

The court heard how Higgins subjected his victim to a campaign of sustained physical and verbal abuse over the course of their relationship.

On one occasion, he strangled and beat her, grabbing her by the hair so violently a wound to her head needed to be stapled shut.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Gareth Jessup said: “Higgins’ victim contacted police in July last year, after enduring his violent and controlling behaviour for nearly a year where she was physically assaulted, threatened and forced to live in fear.

“Throughout our investigation, she has shown exceptional courage and determination and her willingness to speak out and provide evidence to officers left Higgins with no other option to plead guilty.

“I commend her for her bravery and wish to express my gratitude for her support of our investigation, which must have been incredibly difficult while feeling so afraid.

“A number of partner agencies worked alongside police to build a case for prosecution and who will continue to support the victim now this legal process has concluded.

“This is the first prosecution for coercive and controlling behaviour in Doncaster and we are determined to bring offenders of this awful crime before the courts.”

If you wish to report domestic abuse or have any concerns, please call us on 101.

For additional support, call the National Domestic Violence Helpline on 0808 2000 247 or Victim Support on 0845 3030900. In an emergency, always call 999.