Vigil for much-loved Sheffield student Mohammed Elashry who died after crash

Friends will gather this evening to pay their respects to a hugely popular University of Sheffield student who died following a city centre car crash.

A vigil in memory of Mohammed Elashry will be held outside the university's Octagon Centre off Brook Hill from 5.30pm today, followed by a service at the Activities Zone where those who knew the 20-year-old architecture student can share their favourite memories of him.

Mohammed Elashry died two days after being injured in a collision near the university

Mr Elashry died on March 1, two days after being involved in a collision with a yellow DAF skip truck outside the university's Alfred Denny Building on Brook Hill.

Friends and staff have paid tribute, describing him as an 'incredibly lovely boy' and praising his huge potential and commitment to volunteering.

The memorial ceremony has been jointly organised by the university's Egyptian Society, to which Mr Elashry belonged, and the Students' Union.

"Your life was a blessing. Your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure," they said in a statement.

Mr Elashry was born in Egypt but lived in Kuwait with his family before travelling to the UK to study.

Following the fatal collision on Tuesday, February 27, the driver of the truck, a 51-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving before being released under investigation.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage of the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 220 of February 27.