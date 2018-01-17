Viewers call on BBC to cancel 'not funny' Doncaster filmed sitcom Still Open All Hours as FIFTH series announced

Viewers have called on the BBC to cancel Doncaster filmed sitcom Still Open All Hours, blasting it as 'dated' 'not funny' and 'terrible.' - despite a FIFTH series being announced.

The show, starring comedy legend Sir David Jason and filmed in Balby last September, is currently in its fourth series on BBC1 and the Only Fools and Horses star has revealed that work will begin on another new series in the autumn of 2018.

He revealed he will return as shop-owner Granville for more of the comedy and said: “It’s doing so well they’ve asked me to do some more and why should I refuse my public?”

But some viewers aren't so keen to see the show back and took to Twitter calling on the BBC to cancel the show, penned by Doncaster-based scriptwriter Roy Clarke.

One viewer shared: “#StillOpenAllHours You can't reheat a soufflé BBC and this is it..”

While another added: “I had never watched #StillOpenAllHours until now and I intend never to watch again.”

“#StillOpenAllHours I like David Jason but the BBC need to cancel this show. Their loyalty to him is impressive but the show is terrible,” a third continued.

Someone else wrote: “This is dated and not funny. I feel like I'm watching a parody of the original #StillOpenAllHours.”

A fifth noted: “#StillOpenAllHours sad just sad, let it go.”

The fourth series began its run at Christmas.

Cameras returned to the converted Beautique hairdressing salon on the corner of Lister Avenue and Scarth Avenue in Balby last September for a two-week shoot.

The release of the fifth series will mean the new show will surpass the number of series of the original show which ran from 1973 to 1985 and introduced us to comedy legend Ronnie Barker as stuttering, miserly shopkeeper Arkwright and his long-suffering, put upon errand boy nephew Granville (Sir David Jason).

The ongoing revival comes after a Christmas special from 2013 which proved to be the biggest hit of that year's festive programming.

The new series have seen Jason reprising Granville, who now runs the shop, with his son Leroy.