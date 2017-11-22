VIDEO: Woman arrested after car crashes into house in Sheffield

A woman has been arrested after a car crashed into a house on a Sheffield estate this morning.

The 22-year-old is being held on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop and report a collision after the crash in Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross, at 6.20am.

A silver Vauxhall Astra crashed into the front of a house after leaving the road, mounting a pavement and travelling across a garden.

South Yorkshire Police said detectives are still trying to find a man also in the car at the time of the crash.

He was last seen heading towards Barnsley Road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Emergency services were called to a house in Deerlands Avenue, Sheffield, at around 6.20am this morning following reports that a silver Vauxhall Astra had collided with the front of the property.

"Enquiries remain ongoing to identify him and anyone who saw what happened should call 101."

Police officers called out to the crash scene cordoned off the area while the car was examined and enquiries were carried out at the scene.

The car involved in the crash was captured on a CCTV camera leaving the road just seconds before the crash.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident 164 of November 22.