A mum-of-six has has told how she feared someone could have been killed when the roof of her home blew off in strong winds.

Natalie Fauvel was in her council house with two of her children when she heard a “loud roar” as Storm Ali battered the city on Wednesday afternoon.

The damaged roof.

They rushed outside to see how high winds had peeled the roof off their house in Middle Hay Place, Gleadless, and landed right where her sons and daughters usually play out in the garden.

But the ordeal did not end there for the devastated single mum as she claims it took the council a day to re-cover the roof.

She fears the delay means thousands of pounds worth of the family's belongings could have been damaged by heavy rainfall leaking in from Storm Bronagh which battered the city on Thursday.

Ms Fauvel also claimed this is the second time the roof has been severely damaged by wind and called for the council to take action.

The 36-year-old care worker said: “We heard a loud roar, it sounded like someone falling down the stairs at first.

“Then my daughter came in from school and said 'You need to get out of the house!' I couldn't believe it when I saw the damage.

Natalie Fauvel.

“My kids always play out there and people are always walking past. If it happened at that time then someone could have been killed.”

Fearing for their safety as high winds continued, the family fled to a relatives’ home where they have been staying for the last couple of days.

Ms Fauvel said the council is now sorting out temporary accommodation for them while repairs are undertaken but it could be up to a week before they are allowed back.

She said she reported it to the council straight away but claims the authority did not cover the roof until Thursday evening.

The mum said: “I've not been back but my daughter has and said water has leaked in onto my bed and other belongings.

“They knew it was forecast to rain, so why didn't they sort it out straight away?”

She also claims residents told her the roof was left badly damaged in high winds about 15 years ago and described the council properties in the area as out-of-date.

Said Ms Fauvel: “The roof material is flimsy and needs something stronger. In addition, there are cracks on the walls and other problems, and it's not just mine – plenty of other people have similar issues.

“They need pulling down and rebuilding properly.”

The Star has contacted Sheffield Council for comment and we are waiting for a reply.