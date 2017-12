Have your say

This is the dramatic moment a car skidded and flipped over on a snowy Sheffield road earlier today.

The crash happened on Gleadless Road around lunchtime and was captured on camera by BBC Radio Sheffield's reporter Oli Constable.

Oli tweeted that thankfully the driver of the car only suffered minor injuries.

As you can see from the footage luckily there was an ambulance on hand just yards away from the crash.