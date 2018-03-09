VIDEO: UPSETTING CONTENT: Shocking dashcam footage of moment hit and run driver killed South Yorkshire grandmother

A grieving South Yorkshire family hope the release of this shocking dashcam footage of their relative being killed by a hit and run driver a year ago will help police find her killer.

Grandmother-of-seven Sue Gravel, 63, was making her way to Asda on Station Road in Stainforth, Doncaster, when she was hit by a grey BMW 5 on Saturday, March 11, 2017.

Sue Gravel.

A year on, police have released graphic footage of Sue being hit by the car, which then speeds off away from the scene, in the hope it will lead them to track down the driver.

Sue's sister Val Buchanan said: "It was very difficult for us all to see the footage because we know she has been killed, we know she has been hit and run but to actually see the footage is heartbreaking."

Her son Philip Gravel said: "Actually seeing your mum die is something you never want to see."

Val described how she had been decorating her house and was keen to show her Sue over the weekend but a friend came and knocked on her door shortly after the incident at around 12.50pm to tell her she had been hit by a car.

She added: "I went to the scene and Lucy, the police officer, asked somebody to identify Sue so I said I would do it. It was awful to see her laid there and she looked just like my mum laid there."

The family said it had no hesitation in allowing the police to release the footage and called for anyone with any information to come forward.

Philip said: "I just hope that this person has not done it to anyone else and no-one has to go through what we have had to go through. It's been sleepless nights and you find other things to do because when you are just sat there it's on your mind all the time.

"Any information people have, no matter how small, fetch it forward because if it was your family you would want others to do exactly the same thing."

Acting Insp Richard Hunter, of South Yorkshire Police, said the vehicle was not stolen but was using fake number plates.

He added the BMW had been seen driving in Stainforth and was sure that the answers to the investigation lied in the area.

Val called for the driver to 'do the right' thing and added: "We really want to get justice so that my sister can rest in peace. She is resting but not at peace until we get justice for her."

Anyone with any information about the incident, should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 84 of March 11, 2017 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.