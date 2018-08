Have your say

Two motorbikes have been set on fire on a Sheffield estate.

A video shared with The Star shows the two vehicles well alight on Fishponds Road in Woodthorpe.

Two motorbikes were set on fire on Fishponds Road in Woodthorpe, Sheffield.

Text superimposed on the video on Snapchat says 'standard day on Woodthorpe'.

The fire service confirmed they were dealing with the incident and had sent one engine to the scene.

