VIDEO: Trio arrested after violence flares at children’s disco in Sheffield WMC  

Three people have been arrested after violence flared at a children’s disco being hosted at a Sheffield working men’s club.

Police were called to a venue in Margetson Road, Parson Cross, to reports of a man being assaulted on Friday, September 28, at 10.45pm.

Margetson Road, Sheffield. Picture: Google

A man aged in his 60s was reportedly attacked by a man and suffered serious injuries.

Police said this is believed to be linked to two women, who were asked to leave the club a short time before the assault.

Two women, aged 31 and 33, and a 25-year-old man have now been arrested on suspicion of assault.

The women have been bailed pending further enquiries, while the man remains in police custody.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Police are urging witnesses who were in the club at the time and saw the disturbance to come forward.

“This incident is particularly concerning, as the club was hosting a children’s disco at the time.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 1033 of 28 September 2018.”