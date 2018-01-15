VIDEO: Trampoline park set to open in Doncaster's old BHS store this spring

A new trampoline park in Doncaster's old BHS store will open this spring, it has been announced.

Flip Out, the UK's biggest trampoline park operator, has taken charge of the former British Home Stores site on Frenchgate after the plans were first revealed last year.

Frenchgate will be the first shopping centre in the north to welcome this type of operator and is also pioneering the first change of use of this kind for a former BHS unit in the UK and Ireland.

Due to open in spring, the 28,000 sq ft unit will be split over a 3,600 sq ft ground floor and a 24,700 sq ft basement that will include trampolining arena, a café, a kids’ trampolining area, plus Flip Out’s challenging ninja obstacle course.

Paddy Mellon, Frenchgate general manager, said: “What a fantastic way to start the year – with Flip Out choosing Frenchgate as its first site in the region, creating a unique and exciting new leisure option for our customers.

“Completing this deal on the former BHS unit demonstrates our innovative and creative approach to leasing space and further strengthens our position as a leading local shopping destination.”

Doncaster's former BHS store.

Jon Inwards, UK Master Franchise holder at Flip Out, added: “The unique space at Frenchgate is perfect for us and allows us to launch the complete range of Flip Out classes and activities that will add something new to the leisure offer in the area.

“Alongside the great range of retailers and restaurants at Frenchgate, we can fit in as part of an exciting day out for the family and we look forward to opening soon.”

In addition, the exisiting branch of Costa Coffee in the Frenchgate is set to expand by almost a third, extending into an adjacent unit to create a 2,500 sq ft café.

Flip Out is expected to create around 50 jobs, based on similar schemes in other towns and cities.

It will become the town's third major trampoline park, following on from Go Bounce at Shaw Lane and Air Kings at Kirk Sandall.