VIDEO: Tragic Barnsley FA Cup winner celebrated in WW1 100th anniversary exhibition

A FA Cup winner's medal and the heartbreaking story of its owner features in a new exhibition to mark 100-years since the end of World War 1.

The medal belonged to tragic Wilfred Bartrop.

The 30-year-old was killed in action just four days before the end of the Great War.

He won the medal six years earlier for his part in the success of Battling Barnsley - who reached the cup final in 1910 and won it in 1912.

Bartrop, who also played for Liverpool and his home town, Worksop, was the final footballer to lose his life in the conflict, as he provided trench mortar support on November 7, 1918.

By November 11 it was all over.

His story is one of the many poignant individual tales which bring to life the free exhibition1918: The Great War Ends, at Experience Barnsley in the Town Hall, from Saturday, October 27, to Sunday, March 31, 2019.

It is the museum's final exhibition in a trilogy remembering the First World War and focuses on heart wrenching memories of the local soldiers who fought in the final battles, plus others who felt its impact - including Celia Wray, a leading Barnsley Suffragette and architect.

As well as recounting stories of life on the front line, though objects, letters and personal belongings the exhibition also explores the impact the war had on those who returned.

It also features rare drawings and memorabilia about the unveiling of the town's iconic war memorial outside the Town Hall, which took place on October 11, 1925.

Many artefacts - including medals, discharge papers and photographs - have been loaned by local people.

As part of the free exhibition there will be a series of events, talks, workshops and film showings taking place.

Highlights include a screening of Goodbyeee, the iconic final episode of Blackadder Goes Forth, poppy making, wartime family history surgeries and a trilogy of lectures by historian Paul Reed.

The exhibition is part of a series of associated events, services and activities happening throughout Barnsley.

Natalie Murray said: "Vast numbers of people died. But, in order to bring that story to life, we are looking very closely at individuals. Those who survied the war, some who went on to fight in the Second World War, some who died shortly afterwards or lived with the impact, mentally and physically, of the conflict."

Coun Roy Miller, Cabinet Spokesperson for Place, said: “We owe so much to the courageous soldiers who fought in the First World War and we are pleased that we can honour their memories in this way.

"1918: The Great War Ends is a fitting finale to a series of exhibitions commemorating the conflict and unmissable for anyone who has connections to those involved.”

For more information about the exhibition and the events taking place visit www.experience-barnsley.com and www.barnsley.gov.uk/barnsleyremembers

