VIDEO: 'Traffic chaos' on snowy Sheffield roads, as car veers into wall and drivers have to push vehicles up hills

This was the scene in Sheffield this evening as heavy snowfall in parts of the city created what has been described as 'traffic chaos'.

Dan Hilton captured this footage of cars struggling to climb a snow-covered Walkley Lane, in Walkley, shortly after 10pm this evening.

This car reportedly veered off the road in Walkley and crashed into a wall (photo: Dan Hilton (@danjhilton))

Moments later he posted a photo of a car which he said had mounted a pavement and crashed into a wall near The Florist.

Joseph Brown tweeted: "There is about 0.3 cm of snow on the ground and Sheffield is shut down. Just saw a car fail to make a slow turn and endng up on the sidewalk."

Thomas Williams commented: "People having to push their cars up hills in Sheffield because of the snow. Absolute chaos out there!"

Woodhead Pass has been closed in both directions following a collision, with vehicles stranded in the snow.

A weather warning is in place for Sheffield, with the Met Office having forecast several hours of heavy snow tonight and during the early hours of Wednesday.