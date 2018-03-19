VIDEO: The moment burst water main turned Sheffield city centre road into a river

Have your say

A major Sheffield city centre road remains closed this morning after a burst water main saw it turn into a river.

Tenter Street is closed between the junction with West Bar and Broad Lane after the burst saw the road crack.

The burst water main on Tenter Street, Sheffield.

Around 1,700 properties around West Bar and Street were left without water on Sunday following a burst near the Hilton Hotel.

A Yorkshire Water spokesman said: "We had a burst main on West Bar Green which affected between 1,000 and 1,700 properties.

"They were off supply from about 8am until around 1pm."

He apologised for any inconvenience caused.