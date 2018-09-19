VIDEO: The moment Arctic Monkeys took to the stage and rocked the crowd in Sheffield 

This is the moment the waiting was over for Arctic Monkeys fans as the band took to the stage in the city for the first time in nearly five years.

The Steel City heroes begin their run of four shows at the Fly DSA Arena as part of their tour to promote their latest album Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino.

After a short piece of sound effects, they kicked off their highly-anticipated set with ‘Four Out Of Five’, the lead single from the new LP.

Lead singer Alex Turner told the crowd: “I ain’t see ya in ages!”

Fans who attended the show have taken to Twitter to express their delight at seeing the indie rockers.

Alex Turner on stage.

The band, which features Alex Turner, Matt Helders, Jamie Cook and Nick O'Malley, was formed in High Green in 2002.

They will play at the Fly DSA Arena tonight, Friday and Saturday.