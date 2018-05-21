VIDEO: Steel City's stars of Winter Olympics and Commonwealth Games set to be honoured at Sheffield's Celebration of Sport event

Local athletes who competed at the Commonwealth Games and the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang will be amongst the stars honoured at Sheffield's Celebration of Sport event later this year.

The prestigious event returns for a second instalment on Thursday, October 4 at the English Institute of Sport (EIS) - the past and present training base of Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, boxing superstar Anthony Joshua and the GB Boxing and GB Para Table Tennis teams, amongst others.

Anthony Joshua was one of the stars of last year's event

First held in 2016 to celebrate successes of the 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Rio, over 600 guests attended as the EIS was transformed into a glamorous setting for the glittering gala dinner. Other famous faces from Sheffield sporting scene will also attend this year's event, and will be announced in due course.

Former minister for sport Richard Caborn said: “This event mirrors what Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park is all about, a unique development bringing together elite, professional and grassroots sport. In what promises to be another incredible night in spectacular surroundings, we will be honouring those who have achieved sporting success in 2018.

“So far this year we’ve seen Sheffield made and trained sports stars shine in the Winter Olympics and the Commonwealth Games, and witnessed the likes of golfer Matt Fitzpatrick, cricketer Joe Root and boxer Anthony Joshua deliver on the international stage.

“We will also be celebrating the sportsmen and women who have achieved sporting success at grassroots level and the area’s up and coming youngsters. Sheffield is a city of ordinary people doing extraordinary things.”

Tables and tickets can be reserved online at www.sheffieldcelebrationofsport.co.uk or by calling 0114 261 9604. A limited number of VIP packages are available which include an exclusive champagne reception with sporting celebrities, a three course meal, wine and coffee for 10 guests in the company of a sports star, and a half page advert in the souvenir programme. Please book early to avoid disappointment.

Standard tables include a sparkling drinks reception and a three course meal with coffee for 10 guests. Individual standard tickets can also be purchased. The evening will include an auction, awards ceremony and a high energy sporting display showcasing Sheffield talent.

Two local charities will benefit from funds raised by the event - Sheffield Children’s Hospital, one of only four dedicated children’s hospitals in the UK, and Yorkshire Sport Foundation, a County Sports Partnership which supports organisations in South and West Yorkshire. For more information on Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park visit www.olympiclegacypark.co.uk.