VIDEO: South Yorkshire road closed after car careers out of control and hits pedestrian

A residential road in South Yorkshire was closed this afternoon after a car skidded on ice and hit a pedestrian.

The incident happened on Whitehill Road in Brinsworth when a driver lost control coming down a snow covered street.

The car then hits a woman who was standing in the road before crashing into a lamppost and other cars.

The woman who was hit is believed to be shaken up but otherwise unharmed.

Driving conditions in South Yorkshire were treacherous today after snow fell on the region for a number of hours.

Temperatures are forecast to rise on Monday.