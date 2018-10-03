VIDEO: South Yorkshire Police officer ‘dragged along by car’ 

A South Yorkshire Police officers was dragged along by a car after they attempted to stop the driver.

Members of the off road bike team were in Church Street, Conisbrough, when they stopped a car as they were unhappy with the manner of driving.

Church Street, Conisbrough. Picture: Google

The vehicle failed to stop and an officer was dragged along for a short distance.

The officer was not injured and officers made an arrest at the scene.

READ MORE: South Yorkshire man given suspended sentence for beating burglar who broke into family business

READ MORE: Thieves steal 14 cars from Sheffield garage in overnight raid

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police constable, dangerous driving, failing to stop, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened on Tuesday, October 2, at 6.15pm come forward.

Neighbourhood Inspector Dan McKnight said: “Our enquiries will continue into the circumstances surrounding this matter and we are aware that there is some commentary and speculation on social media about this incident.

“Our officers are here to keep communities safe and we respond robustly to any reports that officers are at risk of being assaulted or harmed in the line of duty.

READ MORE: Men hunted by police over raid in Rotherham

“Thankfully the officer was uninjured during the incident, but this could easily have been far more serious.

“If anyone has any information about the ongoing investigation, please call 101 quoting incident number 751 of 2 October 2018.”