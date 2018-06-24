VIDEO: South Yorkshire football fan performs Nazi salute at World Cup

A South Yorkshire man has appeared in court after reportedly been filmed performing Nazi salutes in a Russian bar while following England at the World Cup.

The Telegraph report that David Batty - who is believed to be from Doncaster - was among three men who appeared on a widely circulated video which also showed them singing anti-Jewish songs.

Mr Batty, 58, was pictured yesterday outside a Leeds court where he appeared on a 'football related offence' before the case was adjourned until Tuesday.

Russian based journalist Bryan MacDonald tweeted that the incident took place at the Galleriya Pub on Mira Street in Volgograd where England played Tunisia on Monday.

Batty was one of three men captured on the video. He appeared at a special magistrates' court hearing in Leeds on Saturday alongside Michael Burns, 52.

The other man, Michael Herbert, 57, appeared in court in Leicester where he was banned from watching England away for five years.