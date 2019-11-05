The pensioner was walking home in the Meadowhead area when a man approached her in a gennel close to Little Norton Lane and asked for cash.

He initially asked her for some money for a taxi and them some coins for a bus fare.

When the woman refused to hand over any money and tried to continue walking on, the robber grabbed her bag and the OAP fell to the ground.

A woman ended up on the ground in a street robbery in Sheffield

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He struck at around 5.15pm on Wednesday, October 30.Detective Sergeant Wayne Price said: “We are very much continuing our enquiries into what was an extremely distressing incident for this elderly and vulnerable lady and would like to speak to anyone who has any information that might help us.“Do you recognise the man in this footage, we really to need to identify him and speak to him in connection with this incident.”Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quoting crime reference number 14/164727/19.