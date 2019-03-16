Video shows moment tree crashes down outside Sheffield church hall hosting children’s party

This is the shocking moment a tree crashes down outside a church hall in Sheffield which was hosting a children’s party.

High winds brought the tree down outside Wadsley Church Hall on Worrall Road today shortly after 11.50am.

Sean Lambert, who lives across the road, said children had been arriving for the party at the time and it was a ‘miracle’ no one had been injured.

Mr Lambert, who captured the moment the tree fell on his CCTV system, said he was inside his home when he heard what he described as a ‘whooshing’ sound.

“It’s a miracle no one was injured because children had been arriving for a party at the church hall, and there are usually cars parked where the tree fell too,” he said.

Nobody is believed to have been injured (pic: Sean Lambert)

“I spoke to a local postman who saw the tree fall just as he was about to walk underneath it.

“Incredibly it doesn’t seem to have caused much damage. It looks like a few tiles have come off the roof and a window’s been smashed, but it could have been much worse.

The tree appears to have caused only relatively minor damage to the church hall (pic: Sean Lambert)

“It looks like the roots are rotten and it might be worth someone coming and checking the other trees on this road.”