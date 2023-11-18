Funding has been promised to restore the Sheffield-Stocksbridge Don Valley line, which could include reopening the historic station

A lost Sheffield railway station could reopen after funding was promised by the Government.

A general view of the platform and first electric train at the inauguration of electric railway from Sheffield Victoria railway station on September 14, 1954

When Rishi Sunak announced the northern leg of HS2 was being scrapped, he vowed to spend the savings improving transport in the region.

That included making the funds available to reopen the long-closed Don Valley line between Sheffield and Stocksbridge.

Plans to restore the route include reopening Victoria railway station, where the last passenger trains departed from more than 50 years ago in January 1970.