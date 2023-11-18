Video shows how Sheffield's lost Victoria railway station looked in its glory days amid hopes it could reopen
Funding has been promised to restore the Sheffield-Stocksbridge Don Valley line, which could include reopening the historic station
A lost Sheffield railway station could reopen after funding was promised by the Government.
When Rishi Sunak announced the northern leg of HS2 was being scrapped, he vowed to spend the savings improving transport in the region.
That included making the funds available to reopen the long-closed Don Valley line between Sheffield and Stocksbridge.
Plans to restore the route include reopening Victoria railway station, where the last passenger trains departed from more than 50 years ago in January 1970.
This video montage of retro photos shows how Victoria railway station, which opened in 1851 and served the city for nearly 120 years, looked back when it was still a bustling transport hub