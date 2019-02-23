Video shows blaze raging in Sheffield suburb 

Have your say

A video has emerged of a fire in a Sheffield suburb.

The footage, posted onto Twitter by a resident and shared with The Star, shows flames raging from a van on a field in Arbourthorne.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the incident happened at 6.30pm last night.

A crew from Parkway Fire Station put the blaze out.

The fire.

The cause has not yet been established.

Elsewhere, arsonists set fire to some litter at the back of a derelict property in Hucklow Road, Firth Park, at about 8pm last night.

Firefighters spent about 30 minutes at the scene.