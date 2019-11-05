Video shows arrest of shirtless man over city centre brawl in Sheffield

A shirtless man was arrested by the police after a brawl in Sheffield city centre.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 7:32 am


The 19-year-old was arrested following reports of men fighting in Carver Street in the early hours of Saturday, November 2.

He was held on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and later released under investigation.

A shirtless man was arrested in Sheffield city centre after a brawl (Video and still: Matthew Kefford)

South Yorkshire Police said: "Enquiries are under way to identify others involved.”

