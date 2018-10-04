Video showcases work of South Yorkshire’s hero firefighters

A video showcasing the work of South Yorkshire’s hero firefighters has been widely shared on social media, with viewers thanking them for their efforts at saving lives.

The video, produced by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue in the form of a poem, gives a behind the scenes look at all the roles involved in the organisation – from firefighters who risk their lives going into blazing buildings, to call handlers, those who work in schools and the the team which keeps the fire engines on the road.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service video showcasing the work of the organisation has been shared widely on social media

The fire service said: “We want to remind the 1.3 million people we serve of all we do and how proud we are to do it. “We employ some brilliant people who care passionately about the part they play in making South Yorkshire safer and stronger. We are really, really proud of them all.”

One viewer, who posted on Twitter, said: “And I want to remind the thousands of women and men working the fire and ambulance services that we the public, are unbelievably appreciative and proud of you all for everything you do. “Keep it up and stay safe.”

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Martin Blunden said: “It’s part of us recognising how important and valuable our staff are. “We’re proud to work together.”